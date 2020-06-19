Charles A. Sayer
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles A. Sayer, 88, of Kunkletown, formerly of Bethlehem passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his residence. He was the widower of Rosemary D. (Davis) Sayer. Charles was born on March 16, 1932 in Newton, NJ to the late George and Mabel (Albright) Sayer. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. After coming out of the military he served as an Allentown Police Officer for over 20 years retiring in 1985. He was a proud member of the Fraternal Order of Police.

SURVIVORS: Charles will be greatly missed by his daughter, Justell Roman and husband Rick and sister, Shirley Thompson all of Kunkletown.

SERVICES: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved