Charles A. "Charlie" Schellhamer, Jr., 76, of New Tripoli, PA. passed away in his home on May 24, 2019. He was the husband of Peggy E. (Grannetino) Schellhamer, with whom he celebrated 23 years of marriage in July 2018. He was born in Lowhill Township, a son of the late Charles A. and Ida B. (Krause) Schellhamer, Sr. Charlie was a life-long, self-empoyed independent truck driver, until retiring in 2017. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Evangelical Church, Palmerton, PA. He was a member of Allen O. Delke Legion Post #16, and Sons of the American Legion in Slatington, PA., as well as a lifetime member of the Slatington Skeet and Sporting Association, Star Hose Co. #1, Emerald, PA, and Kempton Fire Co. In addition to his loving wife, survivors include three sons, Dean A. (Linda) Schellhamer of Slatington, PA., Darryl J. Schellhamer of Jim Thorpe, PA., and Dale C. Schellhamer and his fiance, Angie Quinones of New Ringgold, PA.; daughter, Kathy L. Davidson of Lugoff, SC.; six grandchildren, Lita, Austin, Heather, Jamie, Daniel, and Jaxon; and a sister, Dolores Moyer of Emmaus, PA. In keeping with Charlie's final wishes, there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Charlie's name can be sent to Sons of American Legion, Post #16, 510 Main Street Slatington, PA 18080. The Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. is in charge of arrangements.