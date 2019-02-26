Charles A. Wittman, 81, of Allentown passed away February 21st at Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Charlene (Aaron) Wittman. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Alton and Mae (Piehl) Wittman. He worked as a self employed carpenter, and was a veteran of the National Guard.Mr. Wittman loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and camping. He also enjoyed NASCAR, Penn State football, country western, bluegrass and polka music, and tinkering around the house doing carpentry projects. He was a member of the Tri-Boro Sportsmen Club.He is survived by his wife Charlene; sons Charley and Cory and daughter Charlene all of Allentown; five brothers and two sisters, and a granddaughter Angie. He was predeceased by four siblings and his son Chris.Services: memorial visitation on Friday, March 1st from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 W. Hamilton St., Allentown. Directions at: www.allentownfunerals.com. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary