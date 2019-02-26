Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Wittman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles A. Wittman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles A. Wittman Obituary
Charles A. Wittman, 81, of Allentown passed away February 21st at Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Charlene (Aaron) Wittman. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Alton and Mae (Piehl) Wittman. He worked as a self employed carpenter, and was a veteran of the National Guard.Mr. Wittman loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and camping. He also enjoyed NASCAR, Penn State football, country western, bluegrass and polka music, and tinkering around the house doing carpentry projects. He was a member of the Tri-Boro Sportsmen Club.He is survived by his wife Charlene; sons Charley and Cory and daughter Charlene all of Allentown; five brothers and two sisters, and a granddaughter Angie. He was predeceased by four siblings and his son Chris.Services: memorial visitation on Friday, March 1st from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 W. Hamilton St., Allentown. Directions at: www.allentownfunerals.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
Download Now