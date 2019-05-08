Morning Call Obituaries
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
Charles C. Boyle 87, of South Whitehall Twp., passed away May 5, 2019, at home. He was the husband of Ann Marie Stevenson and the late Irene L. (Lazarek) Boyle. Charles was a salesman for Stevens Sales and Charter Plastics until retiring. Prior to that, he worked as a regional sales manager for Union Carbide from 1957 until 1987. Born in Braddock, PA, he was the son of the late Carroll C. and Madeleine (Ryan) Boyle. Charles was a 1953 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Korean War and served the Air Force Reserves until 1967. Survivors: Wife, Sons: David C. Boyle and his wife Melissa and Michael A. Boyle and his wife Diane, Step-Sons: Tim Stevenson and his wife Laurie and Dan Stevenson and his wife Jen, Step-Daughter: Debra Dimitriadis, Grandchildren: Colleen Boyle, Katherine Boyle, Alec Dimitriadis and his wife Jess, Alexa and Steve Dimitriadis, Allison and Joseph Stevenson, Zachary and Bradley Stevenson and a Great-Grandchild: Oliver Dimitriadis. He was preceded in death by a Sister: Mary Jane Alluisi.A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 2 P.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. Call Tuesday, from 1 P.M. to 2 P.M. in the funeral home. Interment will be private. www.jsburkholder.comContributions may be made in his memory to the 3893 Adler Place, Suite #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on May 8, 2019
