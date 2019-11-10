|
Charles Edward Craze, "Charlie" or "Chic", died November 2, 2019 at the age of 78 in Bethlehem, PA. Born and raised in Wilkes Barre, PA he attended Lehigh University starting in 1960. He played football, winning the 1961 Lambert Cup, and was a member of the "animal house" fraternity Sigma Nu. He served in the Navy on the USS Cascade for two years before returning to Lehigh and graduating in 1965. He married Susan Schroeder the same year, and they settled in Cleveland, where he worked at Republic Steel while attending law school.
Charlie was a big supporter of organ donation, with two of his children having heart transplants at Stanford Hospital in California in the early 1980s. He also donated a kidney to his daughter Lizzy in 1998.
He is survived by his wife Susan, daughter Lizzy, sister Nance, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and out-laws. He was predeceased by his children Charles Jr (Cheddy), Caitlin, Megan, and Andrew.
A celebration of life will be held at the Historic Hotel Bethlehem in January and another, date TBD, in California. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you register to be an organ donor and send a contribution to Donate Life America.
Always the storyteller, Charlie would frequently say, "This isn't true, but it's close," and we hope this notice meets his standard.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 10, 2019