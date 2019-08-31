Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Charles Culver Obituary
Charles Culver, 81, of Trumbauersville, PA, died on Sunday, August 25, 2019. He was born in Bethlehem, PA; son of the late Charles and Ruth (Showers) Culver.

Charles earned his PhD from Lehigh University and taught engineering at Carnegie Melon University before achieving the position of director with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, specializing in forensic disaster investigation. After retiring from OSHA, Charles worked as a nationally-recognized, private engineering consultant and was a competitive cyclist who medaled in the Pennsylvania State Senior Olympics. In his leisure time, Charles enjoyed spending time with his family, including several adopted rescue dogs.

Charles will be dearly missed by his son, Bruce Culver and his wife, Robin of New Windsor, MD; brother, Richard Culver and his wife, Anne Marie of Bethlehem; and grandchildren, Chase Culver of New Windsor, MD and Asa Culver of Tempe, AZ. Charles was preceded in death by his brother, James Culver.

The family will receive guests on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 with a memorial service to immediately follow at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA.org. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 31, 2019
