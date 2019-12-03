Morning Call Obituaries
Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
Charles "Chuck" Cury Jr.

Charles "Chuck" Cury Jr.
Charles "Chuck" Cury, Jr., 85, of Allentown, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Minnie (Sicker) and Charles Cury, Sr. Chuck attended Wm. Allen High School and graduated from Moravian Preparatory School. He was a PFC with the US Army during the Korean War. Mr. Cury worked as a vice-president for DF Bast and Modern Transfer trucking companies. He attended St. George Orthodox Church in Allentown. Chuck enjoyed spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren participate in sporting events.

Survivors: Sons: Robert J. and his wife Kimberly of Boca Raton, FL, William E. of Boca Raton, FL, Barry G. and his wife Renee of Allentown; Grandchildren: Jarred, Chad, Nicole, Tyler, Keith, Erica, Kristin, Chase; Former wife: Anne Pool. Chuck was predeceased by 4 brothers and 1 sister.

Services: 10:00 am Saturday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown. Call 9:00 – 10:00 am Saturday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 3, 2019
