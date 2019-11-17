|
Charles D. Frankfield, 82 of Allentown, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Nov.14, 2019 at St. Luke's Sacred Heart Hospital.
He was the loving husband to the late Aleda Frankenfield (Miller-Stephens).
Born in Allentown, Charles was the son to the late Raymond F. Frankenfield and Dorothy A. Krazter.
Charles, better known as Charlie or "Butch" lived his life to the fullest. He was a devoted father and grandfather who spent his life working hard to provide for his loved ones. He served in the Navy. He then spent the rest of his working life with International Alied Trade 1269 Painters Union before retiring.
Charlie will be remembered for being witty and humorous. He enjoyed being a jokester and making others laugh. He enjoyed many years camping, spending time in hotter regions of the country, and had a passion for outside decorating. He will forever reign as the king of blow up decorations.
Charles is survived by his children; Brian, Gary, Robin, Charlene, Chris, Chad, Glenn, Dawn, and their spouses. 32 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren. As well as three sisters, Gail, Joni, and Linda.
In addition to his parents and wife, Charles is preceded in death by son, Scott. 3 grandsons and 10 siblings.
Family and friends may call from 10-11am on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at Allentown Cremation Services, 3438 Route 309, Orefield, PA 18069. A Celebration of Charles' life will be held following at 11am.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 17, 2019