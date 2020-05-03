Charles D. Herman
Charles D. Herman, 81, of Columbia Street, Stiles, Whitehall Twp, died peacefully late Friday evening, May 1, 2020. He was the husband of Sandra (Solt) Herman since July 27, 1962. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Charles and Dorothy (Hartzell) Herman. Charles was owner/operator of Herman Excavating, Paving, and Concrete Co., Whitehall Twp., for 50 years. He attended Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Whitehall. A 1956 graduate of the Whitehall-Coplay High School, he later served in the Army, Vietnam Era. Charles was an avid sportsman and trap shooter. He was a member of the PSSA, and the Lehigh Valley Trap League. He was a member of the North End Rod and Gun Club, New Tripoli, Lappawinzo Fish and Game Protective Assoc, Northampton, Ranger Lake, N. Whitehall Twp, the E. Bath Rod and Gun Club, and the Ontelaunee Rod and Gun Club. Survivors: wife. sons, David and wife Chris of Whitehall, Jeffrey and wife Denise of Northampton. 4 grandchildren. 4 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by brothers, Douglas and Roger. Services: Due To The Covid 19 Regulations, Services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements, Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
