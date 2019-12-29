Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
25 Susquehanna Avenue
Hallstead, PA 18822
(570) 879-2287
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
25 Susquehanna Avenue
Hallstead, PA 18822
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
25 Susquehanna Avenue
Hallstead, PA 18822
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Melhuish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles D. Melhuish

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles D. Melhuish Obituary
CHARLES D. MELHUISH, 74, formerly of Kintnersville, PA, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in Lynchburg, VA. He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Janice E. (Burman) Melhuish. He was born in Binghamton, NY on May 6, 1945, to the late Anna E. (Cruser) and E. Douglas Melhuish. Charles taught Mathematics at Palisades High School for 30 years until retiring in 1998. He earned his Masters at the University of Illinois; Bachelor of Science in Education from Mansfield State College (1967); and was a graduate of Blue Ridge High School, New Milford, PA (1963). During his retirement, Charles enjoyed collecting antique glass, tinkering with small engines, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He is survived by son, Darren C. Melhuish of Yorktown, VA; daughter Tiffany A. Baxter and husband Robert L. Baxter, Jr. of Amherst, VA; granddaughters Caitlyn P. Baxter, Tess M. Melhuish, Miri K. Melhuish, and Lela M. Melhuish; and sisters Marilyn A. Melhuish of Erie, PA, Joyce E. Paggen of North Granby, CT, and Janice L. Williams of Lewisburg, PA. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Spring interment will be made in Lakeview Cemetery. Friends may call from 10-12, prior to the service.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -