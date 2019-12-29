|
CHARLES D. MELHUISH, 74, formerly of Kintnersville, PA, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in Lynchburg, VA. He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Janice E. (Burman) Melhuish. He was born in Binghamton, NY on May 6, 1945, to the late Anna E. (Cruser) and E. Douglas Melhuish. Charles taught Mathematics at Palisades High School for 30 years until retiring in 1998. He earned his Masters at the University of Illinois; Bachelor of Science in Education from Mansfield State College (1967); and was a graduate of Blue Ridge High School, New Milford, PA (1963). During his retirement, Charles enjoyed collecting antique glass, tinkering with small engines, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He is survived by son, Darren C. Melhuish of Yorktown, VA; daughter Tiffany A. Baxter and husband Robert L. Baxter, Jr. of Amherst, VA; granddaughters Caitlyn P. Baxter, Tess M. Melhuish, Miri K. Melhuish, and Lela M. Melhuish; and sisters Marilyn A. Melhuish of Erie, PA, Joyce E. Paggen of North Granby, CT, and Janice L. Williams of Lewisburg, PA. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Spring interment will be made in Lakeview Cemetery. Friends may call from 10-12, prior to the service.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 29, 2019