Charles David Updegrove
1924 - 2020
C. David Updegrove, 95, of Bethlehem, PA, formerly of Easton, PA, passed away Weds., Nov. 4, 2020. He was the husband of the late June (Wesley) Updegrove who passed away in 2018. Born Dec. 22, 1924 in Easton, he was a son of the late Dr. Harvey and Gladys (Collins) Updegrove. David was in the March School Class of 1939 and Easton High School Class of 1942. He entered Lafayette College in Sept. 1942 and enlisted in the United States Navy in Dec. 1942 in their Aviation Program and was called to active duty in Aug. 1943. He graduated from the Naval Midshipman School in Ft. Schuyler, NY and was commissioned an Ensign USNR. After 37 months he returned to Lafayette College and graduated in June 1949 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was a member of the Easton HS and Lafayette College tennis teams and the Hillcrest Tennis Club. He was an avid bowler, golfer and fisherman. David was employed by Warren Webster & Co., Camden, NJ, a manufacturer of Heating & Cooling Equipment as a Sales Engineer. After 16 years he joined S.I. Handling Systems of Easton, PA in 1965 as an Assistant Sales Manager. During the next 21 years he held positions as General Sales Manager, Contract Administrator and Product Manager. After his position was eliminated in May 1986, he sold cellular car telephones for Palmer Audio and worked as a consultant for Easton Area Industrial Land Development Company. He was a member of College Hill Presbyterian Church, Easton where had served as a deacon and he was a former member of Northampton Country Club, Harkers Hollow Golf Club and Pomfret Club.

Surviving are a daughter: Kim Wagner (husband David) of Allentown; son: Kevin Updegrove (wife Diane) of Carson City, NV; 5 grandchildren: Alex, Daniel, Adam, Nicole and Andrew; and 2 great-granddaughters: Hannah and Mae. In addition to his wife of 62 years: June Updegrove, he was predeceased by his sister: Elizabeth Maguire and brother: Dr. John Updegrove.

Services are private. The Ashton Funeral Home, Easton is handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 5, 2020.
