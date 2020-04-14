Home

Charles E. Carraghan Obituary
Charles E. Carraghan, 57, passed away Friday April 10, 2020 in his home. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the Jane (Schmoyer) Carraghan of Emmaus and the late Earl Carraghan. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a pipefitter for many years. He is survived by his mother, brothers, Thomas and David; daughter Cierra.

Services: Private. Arrangements: Trexler Funeral Home www.trexlerfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers. Contributions to the Humane Society, 640 Dixon St. Allentown PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 14, 2020
