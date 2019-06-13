Charles E. "Chuck" Castetter, 79 of Northampton, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Center, Salisbury Township. Born February 2, 1940 in Shamokin, PA, he was the son of the late Charles H. Castetter and the late Florence (Chapleskie) Tuckett. He and his wife Karen K. (Miller) Castetter were married for 43 years this past December. He worked for Mack Trucks followed by working for A.J. Trunzo. He was a member of Queenship of Mary Catholic Church, Northampton and served in the US Marines. Chuck was an avid hunter and fisherman and a life member of the Grouse Hall Fish and Game Association, he was also a former member of Ranger Lake and Tri-Boro Sportsmen Clubs. He did a lot of trap shooting and played on several baseball teams. He also coached the the baseball teams that his son Christopher played on, with the Fullerton AA and Allen Township. He was an Assistant Scoutmaster at the former Our Lady of Hungary Church, Northampton. He loved spending time with his loving wife Karen, whether it was traveling to different countries or just going out for a bite to eat. She was his best friend.He is survived by his wife, Karen K. (Miller) Castetter and his loving pet Brandi Rose. He was predeceased by son, Christopher R. Castetter.The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM, followed by a 10:30 AM funeral service all on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Northampton. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary