Charles E. Huffort, 89 of Allentown passed away on November 29, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital in Fountain Hill. Husband of the late Barbara (Richards) Huffort. Charles was born in Allentown son of the late Roland T. and Lorraine (Baus) Huffort, Sr. Charles served in the US Army during the Korean War and received a Purple Heart . He was a bus driver for Lanta retiring after more than 30 years. Survivors: Sons Charles Lynn and Ernest Lynn, faithful daughter and caretaker Donna Bernhard, sister Lucetta Frank, sister- in- law Ruth Huffort, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by brothers Wayne and Roland, sisters Marilyn Eitner, Doris Henrich and Joyce Frantz.
Service: Graveside with Military Honors on Friday December 4, 2020 at 1 PM in Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery (Section 12) 1500 Airport Road, Allentown, PA 18109. Funeral arrangements by the Sell-Herron Funeral Home in Allentown. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com