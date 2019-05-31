Charles E. Jablonski, 88, of Bethlehem Township passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in his home with his family by his side. Born April 14, 1931 in Bethlehem he was the son of the late Charles and Anna (Olexa) Jablonski. He was married to Madeline (Bair) Jablonski for 59 years. Charles worked and retired from the Bethlehem Steel as a specialist in the research division. He was a graduate of Liberty High School. Charles dedicated over 30 years of his life to coach wrestling. "CJ" coached for the Bethlehem Township Bulldogs, Northeast Boys Club, and Freedom High School. He was inducted into the Lehigh Valley Wrestling Hall of Fame. Charles also coached soccer in the Special Olympics. He was awarded the Father of the Year. Not only was Charles a wrestling coach but he would often serve as a life coach to his family and friends, always giving guidance and reinforcement. He had a passion for fishing. Even after all of his accomplishments he was most proud of his grandchildren.Charles will be lovingly remembered by his wife Madeline, children, Charles "Chip" Jablonski and wife Sandy, and Traci Knopf wife of Timothy, brother, William Jablonski and wife Rose, sisters, Carolyn Hume wife of James and Nancy Dwyer wife of Thomas, and three grandchildren, Tyler, Brandan and Lauren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen Jablonski.A viewing will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd, Easton, PA 18042. www.connellfuneral.com Published in Morning Call on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary