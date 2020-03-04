|
Charles E. Kissinger, Jr., 89 of Myerstown, PA, formerly of Allentown, PA. died on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his residence Stoneridge at Poplar Run in Myerstown, PA. Born August 15, 1930 in Shamokin, PA, he was the son of the late Charles E. Kissinger, Sr. and the late Olive (Kachel) Kissinger. He was the husband of Ruth F. (Danish) Kissinger with whom he shared 68 years of marriage last September 22, 2019. Charles was the Owner / Operator of Kissinger Structural Steel Sales, Inc. of Allentown, PA. for over 27 years before retiring to and enjoying time in Port St. Lucie, FL. He was of the Lutheran Faith. He served his country as a Corporal in the US Army during the Korean War.
Surviving along with his wife Ruth are daughters, Marya wife of Donald Amig of Port Saint Lucie, FL and Lousie wife of Scott Hall of Hanford, CA; 3 granddaughters and a great-grandson.
A Memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday March 7, 2020 at Stoneridge @ Poplar Run, 440 E. Lincoln Avenue, Myerstown, PA 17067 with the Rev. Carey L. Miller officiating. Future Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 8227 Hamilton Blvd., Breinigsville, PA. 18031. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 4, 2020