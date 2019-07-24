Dr. Charles E. ("Chuck") Kovar of Macungie, a retired OB/GYN who practiced for nearly 30 years in Easton, died July 22nd after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was 88. Dr. Kovar was born and raised in Pittsburgh and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Pittsburgh Medical School. He practiced medicine as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Air Force for 8 years, retiring as a Major, before moving to Easton in 1966 to begin private practice. At Easton Hospital he served at different times as the Director of the OB/GYN Department and President of the Medical Staff. Dr. Kovar delivered thousands of babies and was well loved by his patients. Dr. Kovar was an avid reader and angler, and particularly loved fishing for smallmouth bass and shad in the Delaware River after his retirement with his children and grandchildren. Dr. Kovar is survived by his wife, Paula Kovar, of Macungie, his sons Robert Kovar of Doylestown, Jeffrey Kovar (Katherine) of Washington DC, James Kovar (Maida) of Vienna VA, and Jonathan Kovar (Elizabeth) of Contoocook NH, stepdaughters Lisa Bierbach (Duke) of Boyertown, Leslie Morrone (Jack) of Orefield, and Amy Andrews of Orefield, and 16 grandchildren, as well as by two brothers, Richard Kovar of Reston VA, and Timothy Kovar of Gulfport FL. Services will be private. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to . Published in Morning Call on July 24, 2019