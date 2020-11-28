1/1
CHARLES E. "CHAP" KUKODA
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles E. "Chap" Kukoda, 99, of Lower Saucon Twp., died Friday, November 27, 2020 at his residence. He is the husband of the late Pauline S. "Polly" (Skibo) Kukoda, who died July 9, 2002. Charles was born in Hellertown on August 11, 1921 to the late James and Agnes (Koczan) Kukoda. He served our country faithfully in the US Army during WWII Army in the 28th Division. Chap worked for the former Bethlehem Steel for 42 years in the Coke Oven Division until retirement. Charles was a faithful member of the former St. John Capistrano Catholic Church, Bethlehem.

SURVIVORS: Nieces and Nephews. Predeceased by 5 sisters and 4 brothers.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Military Honors will be accorded by the Edward H. Ackerman Post 397, Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to VNA Hospice at St. Luke's, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Service
11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 27, 2020
USN Veteran
November 27, 2020
God bless to Pfc. Kukoda.
He was a true gentleman and I felt very honored to be able to meet him. He was truly one of the greatest generation.
My prayers to him and his family.

Steve Savage
Lehigh Valley veterans history project
Stephen Savage
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved