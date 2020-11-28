Charles E. "Chap" Kukoda, 99, of Lower Saucon Twp., died Friday, November 27, 2020 at his residence. He is the husband of the late Pauline S. "Polly" (Skibo) Kukoda, who died July 9, 2002. Charles was born in Hellertown on August 11, 1921 to the late James and Agnes (Koczan) Kukoda. He served our country faithfully in the US Army during WWII Army in the 28th Division. Chap worked for the former Bethlehem Steel for 42 years in the Coke Oven Division until retirement. Charles was a faithful member of the former St. John Capistrano Catholic Church, Bethlehem.
SURVIVORS: Nieces and Nephews. Predeceased by 5 sisters and 4 brothers.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Military Honors will be accorded by the Edward H. Ackerman Post 397, Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to VNA Hospice at St. Luke's, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015.