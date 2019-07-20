Charles E. Rowlands, 95, of Slatington, died July 18, 2019 in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Elaine F. (Fenstermacher) Rowlands who passed away in January. Born on August 8, 1923, Charles was the son of the late William G. and Ella (Evans) Rowlands. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II with a rank of S/Sgt. He was employed at PPL in Allentown as a drafting supervisor for 36 years before retiring in 1983. Charles was a member of The United Presbyterian Church of Slatington and Past Commander of the Allen O. Delke American Legion Post # 16, Slatington.



Survivors: Daughters, Susan E. Benninger and her husband, Wayne and Janice M. Sears both of Northampton; grandchildren, Jeremy Dogmanits, Jill Dogmanits, Brad Benninger, Ryan Benninger; several nieces and nephews; predeceased by brothers, William, Quentin, Donald, and Robert Rowlands, and twin sister, Kathleen Kreitz.



Service: Funeral services will be held 11:00 am. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in The United Presbyterian Church of Slatington, 6750 PA Route 873, Slatington with the Rev. Laura M. Stone and the Rev. Henry A. Distler officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10:00 – 11:00 am. Tuesday in the church. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Fairview Cemetery, Slatington. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice and/or The United Presbyterian Church of Slatington both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.