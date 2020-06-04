Charles E. Sabo
Charles E. Sabo, 83, of Bethlehem, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital Fountain Hill. Born in Allentown he was the son of the late Michael and Helen (Burda) Sabo. Charles was the loving husband of Alverta (Peltz) Sabo. He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force.

Survivors: In addition to his wife, Alverta, Charles will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Jennifer Sabo and Rebecca Sabo and husband Trent Seibert; step- daughter, Stacy Cestare and husband Jim Cestare; sister, Helen Lucas; grandson, Greyson Sabo and step grandchildren, Alexis, Jenna and Claire Freilich.

Services: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem 18018. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
