Charles Edward Lang, 74, of Bethlehem, entered eternal life on Mar. 8, 2019 in the care of his family and St. Luke's Hospice House. He was the beloved husband of Mary Ellen (Bauer) Lang with whom he shared 47 years of marriage. Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Frank and Mary (Orban) Lang. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a shipping clerk for Bethlehem Steel for 18 years and later worked at Cigna Insurance Co for 13 years retiring in 2010. He was a member of Ss. Simon and Jude R. C. Church, Bethlehem. In addition to his wife, Mary Ellen, he is survived by his children, Catherine M. Reese (Scott) of Whitehall; Charles "Chuck" Lang Jr. (Lauren) of Downingtown; Christopher Lang of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Ian, Abbey, Ryan and Katelyn. He was preceded in death by a brother, Francis Lang; sisters, Rosie Stettler and Geraldine Donchez. Services: Visitation Wednesday evening from 6-8:00 P.M. from the JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center St., Bethlehem, and Thursday morning from 10:15-10:50 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. all from Ss. Simon and Jude R. C. Church, 730 W. Broad St. Bethlehem. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org. Contributions may be made to The or Angel 34 Foundation, C/O the funeral home. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 10, 2019