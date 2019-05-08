Charles F. "Chuck" Spencer, 62, of Upper Saucon Twp., passed away peacefully on May 6 surrounded by his loving family at St. Luke's VNA Hospice House. Born in Los Angeles, CA, he was the son of William Spencer of Doylestown and the late Charlotte (Gallo) Spencer. He was the husband of Kathleen (Koch) Spencer with whom he shared 33 years of marriage. Chuck was a truck driver for most of his life and drove for several companies before retiring. In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by a son Michael of Coopersburg; his daughters Charlotte Spencer of NC & Jessica wife of Jamie Grubb of GA; sisters Suzanne wife of David Brink of ME & Mrs. Kathleen Histand of North Wales; four grandchildren Brianna, Alley, Keri Ann, and Gabriella. He was predeceased by brother-in-law Darrell Histand and a sister-in-law Kimberly Koch. Memorial service will be held Sat., May 11 at 2:00pm at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, Ltd., 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951. A calling period from 12-2pm will precede the service in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke's VNA Hospice House, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015. www.nauglefcs.com Published in Morning Call on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary