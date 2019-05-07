Charles F. Weaver Jr., 77, of Goodyear, AZ, passed away May 2, 2019 after months of battling ALS. "Charlie" was born July 7, 1942 to Charles F. Weaver Sr and Elsie (Ruch) Weaver. He was raised in Bethlehem, PA, as second eldest brother of 6 children. Charlie had a successful professional career at Merrill Lynch for 45 years, where he spent the last 30 years in Bellevue, Washington as a District Director. His competitive and tenacious winning attitude brought him much success with managing people and he was proud to be part of the "Merrill" Family. He will be most remembered by friends and family as a sports enthusiast and man of the great outdoors, as he was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer. He spent many years hunting with his family and friends in the Poconos or at his hunting lodge in Eastern Washington. He chose retirement in Arizona because of his love of golf and the warm weather. Charlie was a loving father and enjoyed sharing his hobbies and creating memories with his family. He is survived by his 3 children, Richard, Cathy, Jamie, and his two beloved dogs, Brandi and Stoli. Survivors: His Children, Richard D. Weaver, Cathy L. Weaver & Jamie K. Weaver; grandchildren, Katie (Weaver) Haley, Elizabeth Weaver and Grace Weaver; great-grandchildren, Poppy Haley and Penny Haley; siblings, Nancy Parenti Kleckner, Gary Weaver and Dawn Weaver. Private family services will be forthcoming in Bellevue, WA & Bethlehem, PA In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Association. Published in Morning Call on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary