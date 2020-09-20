1/2
Charles Faull Thomson Jr.
Charles Faull Thomson, Jr., 74 of Allentown passed away on September 16, 2020 under Hospice Care at Old Orchard Nursing Home in Easton. Charles was the husband of Patricia (Crandell) Thomson for 48 years on August 12th. Charles was born in Norfolk, VA on September 16, 1946, son of the late Charles Faull and Naomi Jean (Wolters) Thomson, Sr. He served in the US Merchant Marine during the Vietnam War. He worked in the maintenance department of Walmart for many years. He was a diehard fan of Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Indians. Charles loved going hunting and going to the casino.

Survivors: Wife Patricia, sons Ian M. Thomson husband of Jessica of Appleton, WI and Kyle C. Thomson husband of Ashley of Allentown, sister Carol Spencer, wife of Jamie of Virginia Beach, VA and a niece Amy.

Service: Private, funeral arrangements by the Sell-Herron Funeral Home in Allentown, www.Herronfuneralhomes.com

Contributions: American Heart Association

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA 18103-3805
