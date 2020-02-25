Home

Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Mausoleum Chapel
1700 Airport Road
Allentown, PA
Charles G. Kern, Jr., 72, of Washington Avenue, Northampton, died Friday morning, Feb 21, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of the late Elaine A. (Dillinger) Kern who passed in 2019. Born in New Rochelle, NY, he was a son of the late Charles G., Sr. and Evelyn (Pettersen) Kern.

Charles was employed by PPL Electric Utilities Corp., Martin Creek, as a tool and material leader for 33 years, retiring in 2011. He was a member of Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, Cherryville. Charles enjoyed building, construction, and auto mechanics. He was a 1965 graduate of the Northampton Area Senior High School.

Survivors: daughter, Jennifer L. wife of Troy Werley of Bath. 2 granddaughters, Amanda wife of Mike Millhouse of Northampton, Amber Werley of Bath. brother, Ronald A. and wife Cristine of Marlborough, CT. sister in law, Gloria J. (Souilliard) Kern of Northampton. nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by daughter, Pamela A. Kellow in 2017, and brother, Norman J. Kern in 2018. Services: 11:00AM Tuesday, March 3, 2020, Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Mausoleum Chapel, 1700 Airport Road, Allentown, PA 18103. Arrangements, Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

Contributions: Church Memorial Fund.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 25, 2020
