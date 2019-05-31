Charles H. Andres, 88, of Lower Saucon Township, passed away May 27, 2019 at L.V. Hospital- Cedar Crest.He was born in Bingen on Nov. 5, 1930 to George and Sarah (Weikel) Andres.He attended schools in Trumbauersville and graduated from Quakertown High School in 1948. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He met the love of his life, Ann, at a bowling alley in Menlo Park.Upon discharge, he worked at Bethlehem Steel and then U.S. Gauge in Sellersville for 30 years. After retiring, he drove a school bus for 10 years.He was a member of The Church of the Incarnation where he was an usher for many years.He could also do a mean handstand.He is survived by his wife, Ann, son Steven, daughters Patricia (David) Livoy and Nicole; sister Dolores Gabel; grandchildren Matthew Livoy (Keri), Kaitlyn Maddaloni (Christopher); great grandchildren Randy, Maddie, and Ellie.He was predeceased by his parents and brothers, George Jr., Gordon, William, David, Gerald, Carl, Donald and Norman. Memorial service will be held at The Church of the Incarnation at 44 South Eighth St., Quakertown on June 8 at 11:00 am. Calling hours 10:00-11:00.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made out to Bethlehem YMCA Children's Program. Published in Morning Call on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary