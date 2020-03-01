Home

POWERED BY

Services
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
(610) 797-3031

Charles H. Coulter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles H. Coulter Obituary
Charles H. Coulter, 81, of South Whitehall Township, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Inpatient Hospice in Allentown. He and his wife, Sharon J. (Koons) Coulter, shared 49 years of marriage.

Born in the Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late Harold R. and Frieda (Gessner) Coulter. Charles worked for Red Ball Window Cleaning in NYC. He later worked for Cedarbrook as a custodian for 25 years and the former Comfort Suites in Allentown in housekeeping for 13 years. Charles was a member of Christ Evangelical Congregational Church in Allentown, and he was an avid Boston Red Sox fan.

Survivors: his loving wife, Sharon; son, Charles W. Coulter and his wife Emilie of Fairfax, VA; 3 grandchildren, James, Hannah and Jonathan Coulter. Charles was preceded in death by a daughter Rosalyn J. Hartzell and brothers Harold, Jr. and Richard Coulter.

Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown

Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to Christ EC Church, 2135 Tilghman Street, Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -