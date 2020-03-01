|
|
Charles H. Coulter, 81, of South Whitehall Township, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Inpatient Hospice in Allentown. He and his wife, Sharon J. (Koons) Coulter, shared 49 years of marriage.
Born in the Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late Harold R. and Frieda (Gessner) Coulter. Charles worked for Red Ball Window Cleaning in NYC. He later worked for Cedarbrook as a custodian for 25 years and the former Comfort Suites in Allentown in housekeeping for 13 years. Charles was a member of Christ Evangelical Congregational Church in Allentown, and he was an avid Boston Red Sox fan.
Survivors: his loving wife, Sharon; son, Charles W. Coulter and his wife Emilie of Fairfax, VA; 3 grandchildren, James, Hannah and Jonathan Coulter. Charles was preceded in death by a daughter Rosalyn J. Hartzell and brothers Harold, Jr. and Richard Coulter.
Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown
Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to Christ EC Church, 2135 Tilghman Street, Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 1, 2020