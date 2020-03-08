|
The Reverend Charles H. Eiss, Jr., 76, of Topton, went home to his Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was the loving husband of Linda (Galloway) Eiss, with whom he would have shared 55 years of marriage in August.
He was born on September 29, 1943 on Staten Island, NY to the late Charles H. and Evelyn (Diehl) Eiss, Sr.
Pastor Eiss was a 1961 graduate of Tottenville High School on Staten Island, NY and Upsala College in East Orange, NJ. Then was called by the Lord to become a minister. He earned his Master's degree in 1969 from the Lutheran Theological Seminary in Philadelphia and after being ordained; Pastor Eiss served Christ Lutheran Church in Springtown, PA. for eight years. He went on to serve St. John's Lutheran Church in Sumneytown with love, faith and wisdom for 33 years until his retirement in 2011. However, after retirement you could still find him doing bible studies and preaching to the residents of the Topton Lutheran Home. He recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of his ordination.
An avid collector of fossils and American Indian artifacts, he was a member of the Delaware Valley Paleontological Society, the Museum of Indian Culture in Allentown, and the National Museum of the American Indian; where he and his wife, were one of the first contributors to the museum.
In his spare time, you could find him walking the fields looking for arrow heads or any other kind of artifacts to add to his collections.
The family is comforted by knowing that he is in the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all that knew him.
Surviving along with his wife are his two sons, Dr. Steven Eiss (Dr. Sara Pike) and the Rev. Brian Eiss (Ellen); his four grandchildren, Emily, Hayden, Chase and Ashley; and his siblings, Patricia Wagner (Richard) and Donald Eiss (Betsy).
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 3104 Main St., Green Lane, PA 18084. There will be no visitation before the service but there will be fellowship time during the luncheon. Arrangements are entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, East Greenville. .
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. John's Lutheran Church or the Benevolent Fund of the Lutheran Home of Topton.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 8, 2020