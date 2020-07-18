Charles H. Hahn, 88, of Pen Argyl, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Chandler Estates IV. He was the husband of the late Omogene A. (Wisner) Hahn, with whom he shared 61 loving years of marriage prior to her passing in 2013. Born in Bushkill Township, he was the son of the late Fred and Mabel (Meixell) Hahn. Charles was a graduate of Nazareth High School, Class of 1949. He worked at St. Regis Paper Co. and C.F. Martin Guitar, before retiring as a maintenance mechanic for the County of Northampton, in September of 1995. He served as a lay minister, council treasurer, and Sunday School Teacher at Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church of Moorestown. He was currently an active member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Plainfield. Charles was a kind, generous, gentle, loveable man with a wonderful sense of humor, who deeply loved his family. Survivors: Charles is survived by his two daughters, Linda Kern and her husband, James, and Lucy Hahn, both of Bushkill Township; two granddaughters, Alison Mutchler and her husband, Matthew, of Jamison, PA, and Stacy Hageman and her husband, Timothy, of Bushkill Township; four great-grandsons, Connor, Nathan, Logan, and Nicholas; and a brother, Frank Hahn and his wife, Anita. In addition to his wife, Omogene, he was predeceased by a sister, Maybelle Kilpatrick of Yuma, AZ. Services: Service and interment will be private. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered in memory of Charles to St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Plainfield, 1422 Church Road, Pen Argyl, PA 18072.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store