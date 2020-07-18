1/1
Charles H. Hahn
Charles H. Hahn, 88, of Pen Argyl, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Chandler Estates IV. He was the husband of the late Omogene A. (Wisner) Hahn, with whom he shared 61 loving years of marriage prior to her passing in 2013. Born in Bushkill Township, he was the son of the late Fred and Mabel (Meixell) Hahn. Charles was a graduate of Nazareth High School, Class of 1949. He worked at St. Regis Paper Co. and C.F. Martin Guitar, before retiring as a maintenance mechanic for the County of Northampton, in September of 1995. He served as a lay minister, council treasurer, and Sunday School Teacher at Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church of Moorestown. He was currently an active member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Plainfield. Charles was a kind, generous, gentle, loveable man with a wonderful sense of humor, who deeply loved his family. Survivors: Charles is survived by his two daughters, Linda Kern and her husband, James, and Lucy Hahn, both of Bushkill Township; two granddaughters, Alison Mutchler and her husband, Matthew, of Jamison, PA, and Stacy Hageman and her husband, Timothy, of Bushkill Township; four great-grandsons, Connor, Nathan, Logan, and Nicholas; and a brother, Frank Hahn and his wife, Anita. In addition to his wife, Omogene, he was predeceased by a sister, Maybelle Kilpatrick of Yuma, AZ. Services: Service and interment will be private. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered in memory of Charles to St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Plainfield, 1422 Church Road, Pen Argyl, PA 18072.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
July 16, 2020
ear Lucy and Family, my most sincere sympathies on the loss of your dad. I recall him being such a nice man. He and your mom were so kind. Blessings to all at this time.
Cathy Gretta
Friend
July 16, 2020
charlies smile would light up a room. There was not a day no matter how I was feeling his smile just puts you in the right direction. Charlie is the kind of guy you fall in love with due to his great sense of humor, kindness, strength and most of all his devotion and love for his family and of course Mabel. Besides Charlies last two days of his life, no matter what he and I had to talk about, the conversation would always end talking about his family and how lucky he was❤
Charlies smile is burned into my heart. I am so blessed his family found us at The Chandler Estate. It was a true blessing to take care of him. Its always a bonus when someones family is understanding and wonderful...thank you a Lucy and Linda for being you and sharing your dad with us.
Tina Jarrell
Friend
July 16, 2020
HAHN FAMILY: DON'T CRY BECAUSE HIS LIFE IS OVER. SMILE,BECAUSE IT WAS. DEEPEST SYMPATHY. OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH THE FAMILY AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME. MAY HE REST IN PEACE.
HOLY CROSS,MOORESTOWN
July 16, 2020
Our deepest sympathy on the passing of your father, grandfather, and greatgrandfather.
Helen, David longenbach, and ashley & Joe Garces
Friend
July 15, 2020
Wanted to say how sorry for your loss , I will miss Charlie he was a joy to take care of ! We laughed a lot , he never complained ! He loved his family and talked of you often ! We who took care of him miss him !
Judy. ( From chandler )
Acquaintance
July 15, 2020
You will be missed, my friend. My deepest condolences to every member of the family.
Karin-Susan Breitlauch
Friend
July 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
clair and nora altemose
Friend
