Charles H. Hess Jr., 78, of Whitehall, passed away September 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Charles H. Hess Sr. and Grace (Sicher) Hess. He was preceded in passing by his loving wife of 48 years, Janice M. Hess.
Charles worked as a truck driver for several decades before retiring. After, he enjoyed working for security at Allentown State Hospital. In his free time he enjoyed going to both of his sons' softball games and the horse races.
He is lovingly remembered by his children: Karen, wife of Scott Cope, Jeffrey Hess and his wife, Stephanie, all of Whitehall, and Joseph Hess, and his wife Colleen, of Coplay; grandchildren: Bryan, Randy, Stephan, Jacob, Baylie, and Zachary; great-grandchildren: Kellie, Myles, and Dylan; and two sisters, Bernice Rabenold and Patricia Devers.
In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in passing by five siblings.
A viewing will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 9AM to 11AM at Weber Funeral Home 502 Ridge Avenue, Allentown PA 18102. Burial will follow at 12PM at Cedar Hill Memorial Park 1700 Airport Road Allentown, PA 18109
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charles' name to Lehigh Valley Hospice or Wildlands Conservatory.
Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com