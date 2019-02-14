Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Hillegas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles H. Hillegas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles H. Hillegas Obituary
Charles H. Hillegas, 94, of Tamaqua, died February 8, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Jeane Wendell Hillegas. Born in Tamaqua, he was a son of the late Raymond and Pearl Hillegas. Charles was a World War II veteran in the Army Air Corp. He is survived by his sister, Phyllis Paisley of Tamaqua, nephew Wendel Luther Paisley and nieces, Joan Nowak and Edythe Milchick. At his request, services will be private. Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory are in charge of arrangements. To offer online condolences, visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.