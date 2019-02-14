|
Charles H. Hillegas, 94, of Tamaqua, died February 8, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Jeane Wendell Hillegas. Born in Tamaqua, he was a son of the late Raymond and Pearl Hillegas. Charles was a World War II veteran in the Army Air Corp. He is survived by his sister, Phyllis Paisley of Tamaqua, nephew Wendel Luther Paisley and nieces, Joan Nowak and Edythe Milchick. At his request, services will be private. Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory are in charge of arrangements. To offer online condolences, visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 14, 2019