Charles H. Reichard, 93, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, while in the care of St. Luke's Hospice House surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth A. "Betty" Reichard who passed away on June 6, 2007. Born in Colesville, he was the son of the late Wilson and Edna (Miller) Reichard. Charles was a graduate of Liberty High School, class of 1943 and went on to attend American Television Institute of Technology in Chicago. He honorably served his country in the United States Marines during WWII. Charles worked as a Electronic Technician at Bell Labs for 34 years until retiring. He was a member of the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown and the Telephone Pioneers. Charles was a member of St. Thomas UCC, Bethlehem where he served as an Elder, secretary and was an active shoefly pie maker for many years. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed bowling and playing cards. SURVIVORS: He will be lovingly remembered by his son Richard Reichard and his wife Connie of Bethlehem Twp; daughter Karin Scherer and her husband Keith of Emmaus; sister Mildred Schleifer and her husband Kermit of Wernersville; 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Charles was preceded in death by his sister Arlene Shaeffer. SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 11 A.M. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9 A.M. until time of the service. Burial will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Park with Military Honors. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Thomas UCC, 902 E. Macada Road, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 26, 2019