CHARLES H. YOST
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles H. Yost, 95, of Lower Saucon Twp., died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at St. Luke's Anderson Campus, Bethlehem Twp. He is the husband of the late Audrey Sharlet (Schwartz) Yost, who died Jan. 31, 2015. He was born in Bethlehem on December 2, 1924 to the late Charles and Jennie (Reinhart) Yost. Charles served our country faithfully in the US Navy during World War II. He worked at the 12" & 18" Rolling Mills at the Saucon Plant of the Former Bethlehem Steel for 40 years retiring in 1984. Charles is a member of Christ United Church of Christ, Bethlehem where he served as an usher. A life member of Southeastern Vol. Fire Co., a member of the Edward H. Ackerman Post #397 Legion, Hellertown, Wassergass Bushmen, and the Mora Club. He was an avid hunter, card player, and builder of bird houses.

SURVIVORS: Children: Craig L. and his wife Barbara J. of Rising Sun, MD, Karen A. wife of George L. Sauerwine of Lower Saucon Twp.; grandchildren: James & John Sauerwine, Jason Yost; great grandchildren: Brittany, Kaylee, Michael, McKenna, Joslyn. Predeceased by brothers: Russell and Harry Q.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to a guided remembrance from attendees' cars on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, 326 Main Street, Hellertown. The service will follow privately in the funeral home followed by the interment at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to his church, 75 E. Market St., Bethlehem, PA 18018.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Send Flowers
MAY
13
Service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 9, 2020
So sorry to hear this Craig and Barbara, prayers for you and your family, Love Mike & Nancy.
Nancy Wilt
Friend
May 9, 2020
We will miss you. You were a great man who would help anyone anytime, Sure will miss the hunting stories. You are now reunited with Audrey. Rest in peace my friend.
Chuck & Cindy Nagle
Acquaintance
May 9, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Much love, Kim & Mark Louisignau
Kim Louisignau
Friend
May 9, 2020
Sending my sympathy. Charlie was a good friend through Christ Church where we played cards together.





Evelyn Shimer
Friend
May 9, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved