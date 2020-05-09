Charles H. Yost, 95, of Lower Saucon Twp., died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at St. Luke's Anderson Campus, Bethlehem Twp. He is the husband of the late Audrey Sharlet (Schwartz) Yost, who died Jan. 31, 2015. He was born in Bethlehem on December 2, 1924 to the late Charles and Jennie (Reinhart) Yost. Charles served our country faithfully in the US Navy during World War II. He worked at the 12" & 18" Rolling Mills at the Saucon Plant of the Former Bethlehem Steel for 40 years retiring in 1984. Charles is a member of Christ United Church of Christ, Bethlehem where he served as an usher. A life member of Southeastern Vol. Fire Co., a member of the Edward H. Ackerman Post #397 Legion, Hellertown, Wassergass Bushmen, and the Mora Club. He was an avid hunter, card player, and builder of bird houses.
SURVIVORS: Children: Craig L. and his wife Barbara J. of Rising Sun, MD, Karen A. wife of George L. Sauerwine of Lower Saucon Twp.; grandchildren: James & John Sauerwine, Jason Yost; great grandchildren: Brittany, Kaylee, Michael, McKenna, Joslyn. Predeceased by brothers: Russell and Harry Q.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to a guided remembrance from attendees' cars on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, 326 Main Street, Hellertown. The service will follow privately in the funeral home followed by the interment at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to his church, 75 E. Market St., Bethlehem, PA 18018.
SURVIVORS: Children: Craig L. and his wife Barbara J. of Rising Sun, MD, Karen A. wife of George L. Sauerwine of Lower Saucon Twp.; grandchildren: James & John Sauerwine, Jason Yost; great grandchildren: Brittany, Kaylee, Michael, McKenna, Joslyn. Predeceased by brothers: Russell and Harry Q.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to a guided remembrance from attendees' cars on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, 326 Main Street, Hellertown. The service will follow privately in the funeral home followed by the interment at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to his church, 75 E. Market St., Bethlehem, PA 18018.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 9, 2020.