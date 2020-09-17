August 29, 1926 - September 14, 2020On August 29, Charles Harold Wetzel celebrated 94 wonderful years of life. He passed away peacefully at home on September 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Old Zionsville, he was a son of the late Henry and Lillian (Fegley) Wetzel. Harold was born with a deck of cards in his hands, a deal in his pocket, a cigar in his mouth, and a trick up his sleeve. He was a graduate of Emmaus High School Class of 1944. After serving in the U.S. Navy during WWII, he married his high school sweetheart, Evalyn Ruth Wentz. They celebrated 61 years of marriage before her passing in 2009.After discharge from the Navy, Harold was employed by Service Supply Co, Allentown. He was the owner of A.O. Gehman & Son in Coopersburg, PA for much of his adult life and served on the Board of Directors for the First National Bank of Coopersburg (later becoming Merchants Bank of Allentown). He was also a Director of the Lehigh County Agricultural Society for many years. He thoroughly enjoyed "wheeling and dealing" in antiques, collectibles, and real estate and loved pinochle, golf, garage sales, and antique cars. He was a long time member of Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, Coopersburg. As a father he taught his children to be responsible, work hard, love and provide for our families, and give generously. What will be missed most is his positive outlook and immeasurable sense of humor.Harold was known as "Pop and Father" to his four children: Greg (Shelly) Wetzel, Duane (Janet) Wetzel, Ruth (Mick) Dean, Ann (Tony) Couto.Pop-Pop loved to entertain his nine grandchildren: Ryan, Nick, Laura, Tyler, Joy, Caleb, Jewell, Shannon, and Everett and three great grandchildren Zander, Brody, and Blake. He is survived by sister Betty and brother Eric. He was predeceased by brother Lamont and sister Eileen.In lieu of flowers, send donations to Calvary Bible Fellowship Church Coopersburg or one's favorite charity.Condolences may be shared at the Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home Website:A private family gathering will be held at a later date.