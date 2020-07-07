1/1
Charles Howard Horwith
1950 - 2020
Charles Howard Horwith, 69, of Schnecksville, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 in North Whitehall Township. He was the husband of Doloris M. (Adam) Horwith to whom he was married 47 years last August 19. Born in Ballietsville, November 7, 1950, Chuck was the son of the late Charles Frank Horwith, Jr. and Arlene Harriet (Gantz) Horwith. A second generation businessman and entrepreneur, Chuck was the President of Horwith Fuel Oil in Coplay from 1969 – 2019. He was also co-owner of the Chuck Wagon Drive-In in Ironton. He was a major contributor to this community for many years, in many ways. He was a member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs.

Survivors: In addition to his wife, Dottie; daughters, Christina L. Horwith fiancée of Eric Wasser, of Schnecksville, Brooke L. Horwith-Messer and her husband, Todd of Walnutport; sisters, Barbara A. Kline and her husband, Donald of Whitehall, Shirley Mae Deifer and her husband, Donald of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Ian, Kylee, Ava, Mack, and Hattie; many nieces and nephews; predeceased by sisters, Jean Horwith, Betty Fink, and Sandra Grim.

Service: Funeral services will be held 10:30 am. Friday, July 10, 2020 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Kris P. Snyder-Samuelson officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 2:00 pm. – 4:00 pm. and 6:00 – 8:00 pm. Thursday in the funeral home. Private interment will follow the service Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and/or Union U.C.C. Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville PA 18078-0196.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
JUL
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
JUL
10
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
July 6, 2020
Our deepest sympathies and sincerest condolences go out to the Horwith Family, very sorry for your loss and you all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Robin & Nicholas Rodriguez
Friend
