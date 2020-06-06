Charles (Charlie) Hoydu, 85, of Bethlehem passed away Thursday, June 4 surrounded by family. He was the loving husband of Sandra Hoydu to whom he was married 33 years. He was predeceased by he ex-wife, Joan (Talijan) Garin, mother of his children. Charlie is survived by his loving daughter, Pam Scott, son-in-law, Bill Scott; son, Jeffrey Hoydu and his wife Eleonora; and predeceased by his son, David Hoydu; his step-daughters, Denise McGeehan, husband Jimmy, step-daughter, Tammy Dilendik and her husband Jack; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and brother, Don Hoydu. Charles attended Liberty High School and Franklin and Marshall College, where he was on the varsity basketball and football teams. He was employed by Bethlehem Steel in data processing for 30 years. Charlie was passionate about his favorite Philly sports teams, an avid golfer and an accomplished cook. He and Sandy loved to travel, cruising and touring the world. He loved a great steak with his favorite Chateaunef du Pape or fine bourbon! Charlie was known for his love of his family and friends and threw the most amazing Christmas Eve parties lasting well into the night!



We will miss most his sense of humor and love of family! He will be profoundly missed.



Services will be private and a celebration of Charlie's life will be announced at a later date.



