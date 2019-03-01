Charles J. Birkhead, 93, of Allentown, formerly of the East Germantown section of Philadelphia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in his home. Charley was predeceased by his beloved wife Joan (Reilly) Birkhead. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Charles and Helen (Clark) Birkhead. Charley was a graduate of Northeast Catholic High School, Philadelphia. He was an outstanding halfback in the Pop Warner Football Conference and a skilled third baseman in the Philadelphia Daily News Fast Pitch Softball League. He enjoyed a successful career as a debit agent and sales manager for Western and Southern Life Insurance Company. Later in life, he worked for the Traffic Court division of the City of Philadelphia and for many years was a Republican committeeman in the 61st Ward. Right up until his passing, Charley remained a virtual encyclopedia of politics, football and golf. Charley's superb story telling of the many adventures and characters in his life will always be remembered.Survivors: Charley was the devoted father of Charles, Chris and his wife Mary, Carol and her husband Dan Deagler and Cinthia Birkhead and her husband Frank Chellew. He was the loving Pop Pop to Kevin, Jimmy, Colleen, Michael, Katie, Charles, Megan, Elizabeth, Laura, Nora and 5 (soon to be 6) great grandchildren. Charley is also survived by his sister, Dolores Brennan. Service: Funeral Mass 11:00AM Tuesday in St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Ave., Allentown. Call 10 to 11:00AM Tuesday in the church. Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown, www.jsburkholder.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Charley's memory to Wheels for Independence, 2417 Welsh Road, Suite 202, Philadelphia, PA 19114-2210. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary