Charles J. Coken, 43, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg, Bethlehem. Born August 10, 1975 in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Gene A. and Carol Ann M. (Roth) Coken. He and his wife Jackie L. (Scriven) Coken were married on June 12, 2003. He was an electrician for the IBEW Local 375, Allentown for the last fifteen years and was a member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 8142 Valley View Road, Northampton. In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, Brandon S. Coken, Benjamen J. Coken, Cody M. Scriven and Tyler J. Scriven, daughter, Brianna D. Scriven, sister, Lisa M. Passarella-DiOdoardo wife of Piero, grandchildren, Quinton M. Scriven and Kenzlee K. Roberts, step-mother, Kimberly A. (Reith) Coken, step-brothers Christopher Wiker and wife Stephanie, and Justin F. Wiker, and cousin, William E. Leibensperger. He was predeceased by brother, Scott G. Coken. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by an 11:00 AM memorial service, all on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at St. Peter's United Church of Christ 8142 Valley View Road, Northampton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church in care of the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067.