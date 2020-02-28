|
Charles J. Deutsch, age 94, died on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, Allentown. Born on May 24, 1925, in Coplay, PA he was the son of Frank and Mary (Draxler) Deutsch. Charlie was the last surviving son of 17 brothers and sisters.
Residing in Coplay his entire life, he enjoyed swimming and boating on the Lehigh River in his youth. Charles attended Coplay High and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy in July 1943. He completed three years of service in the Pacific during World War II as a Fireman First Class on Landing Craft Ship LSM48. Among his memories was this ship's last service call to the invasion of the beach at Iwo Jima. Charles' nickname among fellow servicemen was "Killer."
On May 12, 1951, he married Teresa Knopf. They celebrated 64 years of marriage until her death on October 23, 2015. During her last years, Charlie was Tessie's devoted caregiver.
Returning home from Naval service, Charles founded CJ Deutsch Spouting, a spouting and sheet metal business. For 43 years, he was a yard foreman at General Supply Company in Coplay, where he applied his knowledge and skill in the construction and building trades.
Charles was a member of the Catholic Vets, a lifetime parishioner of St. Peter's Church, Coplay, and a three term President of the Knights of St. George, Northampton. He served on the board of the Coplay-Whitehall Sewer Authority and was an assistant in the Coplay Tax Office for decades. In his younger adult years, he was a talented bowler for different travel and Lehigh Valley leagues. Charlie played his boomba with a happy beat.
As one of the Greatest Generation, Charlie possessed a dedicated work ethic and determined spirit. "The Lawn Ranger" appropriately describes duties regarding his property landscape maintenance. His meticulous mechanical ability kept family vehicles efficiently operating, particularly the favored pickup trucks he drove. With his outgoing, social personality, he enjoyed a lively conversation bantering with his breakfast buddies at local restaurants, frequently injecting the phrase, "Get what I mean."
Grandpa's garage was a fun toy box for grandsons, Jared and Aaron, while growing up. Under his supervision, they played using tools and scrap wood to "build things." Grandpa was always their prompt chauffer to and from school and a loyal fan at their different sporting events.
Our beloved Husband, Dad, Grandpa, and friend will be dearly missed. Charles is survived by two sons, Jeffry P. and wife, Karen; Dr. Jerome C., D.O.; and two grandsons, Jared P. and Aaron B., all of Coplay; a younger sister, Elda Guthrie of Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 10:30am in St. Peter's Church, 4 South Fifth Street, Coplay, PA. Visitation will be from 9:30am until mass in the church. Interment with military honors at St. Peter's Cemetery, Whitehall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter's Church. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 28, 2020