Charles J. Fichter, 92, of Allentown, passed away Thursday, September 24 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the son of the late Joseph J. and Matilda E. (Melcher) Fichter. Charles served in the Army during the Korean War. He worked as a printer for the City of Allentown and Lehigh Valley Dairy.



Charles is survived by his sister, Mary T. Fichter, cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Services: Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 AM, Wednesday, September 30, at Cathedral Church of St. Catharine, 1825 W. Turner St., Allentown. Calling will begin at 9:30 AM in the narthex. Social distancing and masks are required. Brief moments with the family during visitation are permitted. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Trexler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Cathedral Church of St. Catharine, 1825 W. Turner St., Allentown, PA 18104



