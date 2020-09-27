1/
Charles J. Fichter
Charles J. Fichter, 92, of Allentown, passed away Thursday, September 24 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the son of the late Joseph J. and Matilda E. (Melcher) Fichter. Charles served in the Army during the Korean War. He worked as a printer for the City of Allentown and Lehigh Valley Dairy.

Charles is survived by his sister, Mary T. Fichter, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Services: Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 AM, Wednesday, September 30, at Cathedral Church of St. Catharine, 1825 W. Turner St., Allentown. Calling will begin at 9:30 AM in the narthex. Social distancing and masks are required. Brief moments with the family during visitation are permitted. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Trexler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Cathedral Church of St. Catharine, 1825 W. Turner St., Allentown, PA 18104

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Calling hours
09:30 AM
SEP
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Cathedral Church of St. Catharine
Funeral services provided by
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
September 26, 2020
Sorry for loss Mary
Marie (Fichter) Kemp
Family
