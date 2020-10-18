1/
Charles J. Fink
1935 - 2020
Charles J. Fink, 84, of (Egypt) Whitehall, died Thursday, October 15, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of the late Betty A. (Horwith) Fink. Born in Allentown, November 15, 1935, he was the son of the late Arthur Paul and Estella Susanne (Smith) Fink. He was employed as a technician at Altemos Atlantic Energy in Allentown for 35 years before retiring. Charles formerly served on the Board of Directors of the Egypt Memorial Park and was a former volunteer firefighter for the Whitehall Fire Department (Egypt Station). He was a member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs.

Survivors: Children, Dean C. Fink (Elaine) and Jean A. Brazuk (Raymond) both of Whitehall; three grandchildren.

Service: A private graveside service will take place at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Egypt Memorial Park and/or the American Lung Association both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
October 16, 2020
We will miss you so much Uncle Charlie! I was so sad to hear of your passing but I know you are in good hands in heaven with Aunt Betty. I will never forgot all of fun we had at your Christmas parties. Our deepest sympathy to Dean, Jean, and the family.
Jennifer Greiss (Fink)
Family
