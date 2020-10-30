Charles J. Fitzpatrick, 68, of Upper Saucon Twp., died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his residence. He is the husband of Madeline E. Bedard. Charles was born in Teaneck NJ on December 23, 1951 to the late Vincent and Maisie (Gilbert) Fitzpatrick. He worked as a sales manager for various national wine and spirit companies and upon retirement enjoyed working as a clerk at Fresh Market, Center Valley.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife of 38 years; he is survived by a cat: Carly at home; siblings: Vincent Fitzpatrick of FL, Doreen Fitzpatrick (Fred Schwab) of Perkasie and Pamela Fitzpatrick (Charles Lorelli) of Chapel Hill, NC.
SERVICE: Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com
. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lehigh County Humane Society, and/or Southern Lehigh Public Library c/o funeral home 326 Main Street – Hellertown, 18055.