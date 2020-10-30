1/
Charles J. Fitzpatrick
1951 - 2020
Charles J. Fitzpatrick, 68, of Upper Saucon Twp., died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his residence. He is the husband of Madeline E. Bedard. Charles was born in Teaneck NJ on December 23, 1951 to the late Vincent and Maisie (Gilbert) Fitzpatrick. He worked as a sales manager for various national wine and spirit companies and upon retirement enjoyed working as a clerk at Fresh Market, Center Valley.

SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife of 38 years; he is survived by a cat: Carly at home; siblings: Vincent Fitzpatrick of FL, Doreen Fitzpatrick (Fred Schwab) of Perkasie and Pamela Fitzpatrick (Charles Lorelli) of Chapel Hill, NC.

SERVICE: Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lehigh County Humane Society, and/or Southern Lehigh Public Library c/o funeral home 326 Main Street – Hellertown, 18055.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Memories & Condolences
October 29, 2020
Sincere condolences, our thoughts are with you and family in this sad time in your life.
Yolande Blanchet
October 29, 2020
A loved one never leaves us, he always lives deep in our hearts. Sincere condolences to the whole family
Louise Blanchet
