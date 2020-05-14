Charles J. Klara
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles J. Klara, 93, of Lansdale, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was the devoted husband of the late Helen A. (Kukos) Klara, who went by the name of Lynn.

Born in Boswell, PA in 1927, he was a son of the late Stanley P. and Mary V. (Kulka) Klara.

Charles was a World War II Veteran, having joined the US Army Air Forces branch of the military straight out of high school. He later graduated from the University of Pittsburgh as a Mechanical Engineer. His career spanned over 40 years having specialized in machine design for production and packaging equipment. He was especially proud of his achievements designing equipment at Crayola - machines still in use today to mold and package crayons. As a retired engineer, Charles started a new passion as a substitute teacher at the North Penn School District. This later experience led to the writing of a physics study companion guide.

Aside from career interests, Charles always prioritized family. He also enjoyed wood working and could often be seen in the garage making beautiful accent shelves, book holders - you name it.

Charles is survived by his three sons, Paul, Peter and Philip; and four grandchildren, Lynn, Robert, Olivia and Rachel.

Funeral services will be held privately for his family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved