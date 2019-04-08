Charles J. Lessel 90, of Bangor, formerly of Whitehall, passed away on Saturday April 6, 2019 in the home of his daughter Nancy. Charles was the husband of the late Marilyn G. (Burns) Lessel who passed in 2014. Born in Allentown he was a son of the late Erwin and Agnes (Pollock) Lessel. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. Charles was a terminal manager for the Atlantic Richfield company in Whitehall for many years prior to his retirement. He was a member of St. Stephen of Hungary Church in Allentown, and was formerly a member at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Whitehall. Surviving are his daughters; Jean M. wife of Ken Shankweiler of Bethlehem, and Nancy L. wife of Michael Emig of Bangor. Brothers; Thomas (Louise) of Whitehall, Robert (Dolores) of Orefield, and John (Jean) of Allentown. Sisters Ann Lessel in Center Valley, and Kathleen Laws in Florida. A sister in law Eleanor Lessel of Schnecksville. Charles has 13 grandchildren; Lisa wife of Michael Simmers, Kate wife of Daniel Fantasia, Christine wife of Christopher Mackin, Jennifer Shankweiler, Mary wife of Jeffrey Ludwig, Claire wife ot Brent Potteiger, Christopher Emig, Charles (Kate), Thomas (Lauren) Eileen and fiance Christopher Dandridge, Brian Emig, Timothy Emig, and deceased grandson Patrick Emig. Additionally Charles has 21 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers; F. Parker, and Erwin. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday April 10, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Stephen of Hungary Church, 510 West Union St. Allentown, Pa. 18102. Calling will be from 10:00-10:50 am in the church. In lieu of flowers the family requests Masses to be said for their father. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary