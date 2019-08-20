Home

Charles J. Rauch


1931 - 2019
Charles J. Rauch Obituary
Charles J. Rauch, 87, of New Tripoli passed away on August 15, 2019, in the home where he was born, with his caring wife by his side. Charles was the loving, gentle, and generous patriarch of the Rauch family and will be vastly missed, along with his humorous pearls of wisdom. He was the affectionate husband of Shirley A. (Ney) Rauch, with whom he celebrated 64 blessed years of marriage on January 15. He was the son of the late Charles J.D. and Mabel L. (Reitz) Rauch. Charles was a lifelong farmer in Lynn Township and worked for the Northwestern Lehigh School District. In addition to his loving wife, survivors include three sons, Terry L. (Charlene) Rauch of Telford, John C. (Lorrie) Rauch of New Tripoli, and Taylor N. (Christine) Rauch of Allentown; five daughters, Susan A. Mannino and Pamela P. (David) Zoghby, both of New Tripoli, Wendy D. (Rev. James) LeVan of Slatington, Heidi J. (Marcus) Hambrick of Fogelsville, and Starr L. (Paul) Peluso of Pennsburg; brother, George Rauch; sister, Anna Long both of New Tripoli. He was predeceased by a sister, Dorothy Dutt. He was the proud grandfather of 22 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Charles's memorial service will be held on August 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Slatington Baptist Church, where he was a member. Rev. James LeVan will officiate. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent in his name to his church. Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for online condolences for the family.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 20, 2019
