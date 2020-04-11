Home

James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 867-4617
Charles J. Trask Obituary
Charles J. Trask, 60, of Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, Apr. 10, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospice House.He was the husband of Rachida (Darzi) Trask with whom he shared 20 yrs of marriage.  Born in Tampa, FL, he was a son of the late Charles and Aurora (Delfino) Trask.  He was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church. He is also survived by his sons, Stephen E., Jonathan E., and  Michael J Trask of MN; daughter, Allyson A. Trask of Bethlehem; sister Sharon Garnham of MI and 1 grandson, Matthias. Services:  A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from  St. Anne's R. C. Church followed by burial in Holy Saviour Cemetery.  Arrangements entrusted to JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem.  More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 11, 2020
