Charles J. "Charlie" Zerwick, 69, of Fort Worth, TX, formerly of Fogelsville, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 in Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South, Fort Worth, TX. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Donald F. and Miriam M. "Mim" (Helfrich) Zerwick. A 1969 graduate of Parkland High School, Charlie owned and operated his own business in Fort Worth where he sold and installed security systems before retiring in 2011. Previously he was a sales representative for Protect Alarms, Allentown. A true outdoorsman, he loved to spend the day hunting or fishing. He had an engaging smile and a personality to match.
Survivors: Sisters, Kathy Z. Poole Price wife of John Price of Vevay, IN and Penny Rosenblum wife Dr. Fred Rosenblum of Berwyn, brother, Kevin Zerwick and his wife Lisa of Bowers; niece, Emily Rosenblum; nephews, Robert Zerwick and Phillip Rosenblum; great niece, Penelope Zerwick. Charlie was predeceased by an infant son and his brother-in-law, William R. Poole.
Services are private. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Morello Funeral Home, Inc., 3720 Nicholas Street, Easton, PA (Palmer Twp).
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Charlie's memory to the Salvation Army, 810 W. Turner St., Allentown, PA 18102. Online condolences may be offered at www.morellofuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 25, 2020.