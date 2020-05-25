Charles J. Zerwick
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles J. "Charlie" Zerwick, 69, of Fort Worth, TX, formerly of Fogelsville, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 in Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South, Fort Worth, TX. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Donald F. and Miriam M. "Mim" (Helfrich) Zerwick. A 1969 graduate of Parkland High School, Charlie owned and operated his own business in Fort Worth where he sold and installed security systems before retiring in 2011. Previously he was a sales representative for Protect Alarms, Allentown. A true outdoorsman, he loved to spend the day hunting or fishing. He had an engaging smile and a personality to match.

Survivors: Sisters, Kathy Z. Poole Price wife of John Price of Vevay, IN and Penny Rosenblum wife Dr. Fred Rosenblum of Berwyn, brother, Kevin Zerwick and his wife Lisa of Bowers; niece, Emily Rosenblum; nephews, Robert Zerwick and Phillip Rosenblum; great niece, Penelope Zerwick. Charlie was predeceased by an infant son and his brother-in-law, William R. Poole.

Services are private. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Morello Funeral Home, Inc., 3720 Nicholas Street, Easton, PA (Palmer Twp).

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Charlie's memory to the Salvation Army, 810 W. Turner St., Allentown, PA 18102. Online condolences may be offered at www.morellofuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morello Funeral Home, Inc.
3720 Nicholas St.
Easton, PA 18045
(610) 253-4941
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved