Charles Bergey, 93, of Bethlehem, died Monday, March 25. Born December 4, 1925, he was the son of the late Henry P. and Edna R. (Waidner) Bergey. He was the husband of Joyce (Olewine) Bergey for the past 60 years. A 1943 graduate of Hellertown High School, he retired from Bethlehem Steel Co., Production Scheduling, as Steel Provider, in 1988. During WW2 and later, he served as radio operator aboard tankers in the Merchant Marine. An Army reservist, he was called to active duty during 1950/51 and served at Seventh Army Headquarters, Germany. In Scouting, he had been involved with Troop and Explorer Post 19, Hellertown. He was a member of Bethany U.C.C. Bethlehem, having served as Deacon and Elder, and a member of their dart baseball team. A member of The Society of Wireless Pioneers, he received their SOS-CQD recognition-SS Atlantic Engineer, 1953. In amateur radio, he operated W3FVI, handle "Gip". He was a member of the Dewey Fire Co. #1 for over 50 years. Charles also was a volunteer with the West Bethlehem Emergency Food Pantry. Survivors: In addition to his wife are daughters, Susan, wife of Gail Braden of Flanders, NJ, Sally, wife of Steven Wolfe of Bethlehem, and Janice, wife of William Bellhorn of Waymart, PA, and granddaughters Keri Wolfe of Houston, TX and Katie Wolfe of Flagstaff, AZ. He was pre-deceased by sisters, Catharine Hagey and Ruth Bergey. Services: A Remembrance Service will be held Saturday, March 30 in the church, 600 W. Market St. A considered remembrance could be in the form of an assist to someone in need and/or the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary