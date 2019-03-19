Home

Charles K. Hippert Obituary
Charles K. Hippert, 87, of Allentown, passed away, Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Heather Glen Senior Living. He was the husband of Faye D. (Wetherhold) Hippert to whom he was married for 65 years on February 13th. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Anna Balasky. He was a bricklayer for Dugan & Marcon and BAC Local #5 for over fifty years before retiring in 1993.He was a member of St. Paul's UCC, Trexlertown and American Legion Post 576, Allentown. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Faye; son, Lee C. and wife, Sandra; daughter, Claudia F. DePietro and husband, James; grandchildren, Stephanie, Meridith, Melissa, Kate and Courtney, great-grandchildren, Makenzie, Josiah, Macksen and Harlow. He was predeceased by a sister, Dolly Weinsheimer.Services will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St, Allentown. A calling hour will begin at 9:00 amIn lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to his church, 1249 Trexlertown Rd, Trexlertown, PA 18087
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 19, 2019
